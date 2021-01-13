Advertisement

Acadia National Park asking for public feedback on proposed reservation fee

The Park Service is proposing to charge an expanded amenity fee to support the vehicle reservation system for the Cadillac Summit Road starting this May.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - The National Park Service is seeking input from the public on a proposed vehicle reservation fee at Acadia National Park.

The Park Service is proposing to charge an expanded amenity fee to support the vehicle reservation system for the Cadillac Summit Road starting this May. The total fee for each vehicle reservation would be $6.

$4 would go toward the park service’s operational costs, and $2 would help cover the cost of the online reservation service provider.

A public comment period is now open through February 11th.

“People are concerned about having to pay additional fees, but there are also people saying that it’s very well worth it, and it’s a service that will really help benefit their visit to Acadia. Remember, this is just for the Cadillac Summit Road.”

Comments can be submitted by logging on to parkplanning.nps.gov.

