Variably Cloudy & Unseasonably Mild this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The disturbance that brought the snow showers to Maine this morning will continue to slide to our east this afternoon taking the snow showers with it. Clouds continue to give way to sunshine this afternoon. After this morning’s chilly start, temperatures will climb into the 30s this afternoon, which is well above normal. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the teens to mid-20s, which once again is well above normal.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds moving in later in the day as another disturbance approaches the region. Temperatures will be in the 30s for highs on Wednesday. The disturbance will cross the state Thursday giving us a mostly cloudy day. There is a slight chance we could see a rain or snow shower Thursday as the disturbance moves through. Thursday’s highs will be in the 30s to near 40°. Clouds will move in on Friday as our next storm system works toward the area. It looks like our next storm will bring snow and mix to northern areas Friday night and early Saturday with rain elsewhere. Any snow or mix across the north Saturday morning should transition to mainly rain as we head through the day Saturday. Rain will continue across the rest of the state. Temperatures on Saturday will range from the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Precipitation will wind down Saturday night followed by drier and brighter weather on Sunday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds and mild. Highs between 31°-38°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 16°-24°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, more clouds arriving during the afternoon. Highs between 30°-37°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Saturday: Rain/snow north, rain likely elsewhere. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s, warmest along the coast.

