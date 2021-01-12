Advertisement

Two face drug charges, accused of leading police on chase that ended in Greenbush

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREENBUSH, Maine (WABI) -Two people remain in jail facing drug charges after police say a chase ended with a crash in Greenbush Monday night.

Police say 37-year-old, Nicole Murphy, of Bangor and 28-year-old, Saquan Gaul, of Massachusetts, are both charged with trafficking drugs.

It all started around 9 p.m. when police got a report of a suspicious car at the Passadumkeag Post Office.

We’re told a chase began that ended when the car crashed on a dead-end road in Greenbush.

Police say Gaul suffered some bruises, and murphy was not hurt.

They also say they seized more than $14,000 in cash as well as meth and fentanyl.

