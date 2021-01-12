State officials work to ensure safety in Augusta ahead of Inauguration Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Public Safety officials are boosting the security in Augusta given warnings from the FBI.

“I feel a big responsibility to make sure I do everything I can do protect the people that have to be here. We’ve been briefed about FBI surveillance here in Maine, things that we have to be concerned about,” said Senate President Troy Jackson.

Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau want to ensure the safety of the legislature following the events on Capitol hill.

The presiding officers are working with public safety officials to expand a crisis response plan.

The State House remains closed to the public and security are posted at multiple entrances.

“We’re going to advise people that work in this building and people that have to come into this building to be careful and appropriate, if they don’t need to come then obviously don’t,” said Jackson.

The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Maine State Police social media coordinator Katy England released a statement saying, “In response to the events last week and new reports outlined by the FBI, the Capitol Police, with the support of the Maine State Police, has increased its presence in and around the Capitol.”

“We’re making sure that we have the provisions in place to be ready for anything that could occur,” said Fecteau.

There aren’t any definitive plans for lawmakers to return to the Civic Center, where they opened the session.

Director Earl Kingsbury says if and when that happens, proper safety protocols will be in place.

“Certainly it’s all of our hope that a people are able to exercise their first amendment rights to express themselves however they please and to do so in a peaceful manner,” said Fecteau.

