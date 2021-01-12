Sen. Angus King announces support of efforts to impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WMTW)- Independent Sen. Angus King announced Tuesday that he supports the efforts to impeach President Donald Trump after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

King joins Maine Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden to support the president’s removal from office.

King issued a statement detailing his decision.

“For the past nine weeks, in the midst of a pandemic costing thousands of lives each day, President Donald Trump has focused his energy on a baseless, dangerous effort to undermine the results of a democratically-held election,” King said. “These blatant lies, amplified by Congressional enablers who seemed all-too-willing to neglect their oath for short-term political gain, have caused millions of Americans to lose faith in our elections – the beating heart of our democratic system.”

King cited the president’s comments Tuesday in refusing to acknowledge his role in last week’s attack on the Capitol.

“After the events of January 6th, it is more clear than ever that President Trump poses a danger to the Republic, and that if he is allowed to remain in office for the next eight days, this intemperate and impulsive person could use his powers in ways that further jeopardize our national security and the safety of the American people. That is why President Trump should be immediately removed from office – either through his own resignation, the 25th Amendment, or, if necessary, impeachment,” King said.

King said that national unity can’t be achieved by ignoring the attack on democracy.

“I agree that unifying our country to move forward together must be our highest priority – but I also believe that any effort to build national unity cannot simply paper over assaults on our democratic systems and the lies that made them possible. To put our nation on the path towards healing, we must tell the truth, even if it’s uncomfortable. Let’s start with this clear and obvious fact: Donald Trump’s campaign to undermine our democratic system is the single most irresponsible act ever committed by a United States President in our history. He must be held accountable,” King said.

