See security footage of break-in at Joe’s Market in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of a neighborhood market in Bangor says an early Tuesday morning break-in has him questioning the store’s future.

But, Joe Perry says it’s the people who rely on him that keeps him going.

Joe Perry, the owner of Joe’s Market, said, ”You can see the mess they made. They took a lot of the vaping stuff, tobacco, cigarettes, and, uh, cash. They emptied out the big bills.”

When Joe Perry was woken up Tuesday morning he says he knew something was wrong.

“At 3 o’clock in the morning My phone rang and that’s never a good sign and it was the Bangor police. Someone smashed the door and threw a big rock through it, ran in, and appears to have taken a lot,” Perry explained.

For 30 years Perry has provided a place for people in this neighborhood for things they need every day. People who wouldn’t have been able to get to the store if they didn’t have Joe’s.

Richard Hatch, a Bangor resident, said, “I come here because it’s convenient and they’re very nice.”

“It’s very convenient. Joe’s a very helpful guy. I see him help the community all the time when I come to the store,” Bangor resident, Michael Norton, said.

Something that makes this even harder to swallow.

Perry explained, “When people come in, our loyal customers, it really is distressing for people. They obviously wanted some money and some tobacco and some vaping stuff and they got it. Good for them. But, really, if they were in a pinch, I probably would have helped them out.”

“I thought it was kind of low down and just really hurts the neighborhood. Hurts small businesses struggling to survive. They don’t have to be open but they are for us,” Hatch said.

Perry says this has happened before and this recent break-in has him wondering about whether the store may have close.

“I hope it doesn’t come to that but I really don’t want to go through this too many more times. I think my life would be a lot easier if I just had a couple of apartments here but I go back to the people who really depend on us,” Perry said.

We have reached out to the police but have not heard back yet about any arrests or developments in this investigation.

If you have any information you are urged to call them.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.