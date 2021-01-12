UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating a break-in at Joe’s Market on Garland Street.

Store owner Joseph Perry posted on Facebook that police alerted him around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday that his store had been broken into and the front door was smashed.

A TV5 crew observed broken glass covering the steps leading inside and on the sidewalk in front of the building.

Police on-scene were unable to confirm any details, but said we could expect to learn more later Tuesday morning.

