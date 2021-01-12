Advertisement

UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating a break-in at Joe’s Market on Garland Street.

Store owner Joseph Perry posted on Facebook that police alerted him around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday that his store had been broken into and the front door was smashed.

A TV5 crew observed broken glass covering the steps leading inside and on the sidewalk in front of the building.

Police on-scene were unable to confirm any details, but said we could expect to learn more later Tuesday morning.

Thank you to the Bangor PD for contacting me at 3AM to let me know my store had been broken into and the front door smashed. I don’t think we will be opening on time this morning and I will keep you posted.

Posted by Joseph C. Perry on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

This story will be updated.

