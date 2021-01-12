New Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness expanding services in merger

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new organization in Bangor will expand public health and recovery in Maine’s Native American community.

Wabanaki Health and Wellness is merging with Wabanaki Public Health to form Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness.

The organization will have three divisions that will serve it’s four-member tribes: Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Micmac, and Maliseet.

Members will have access to public health and recovery services, disease prevention programs, social services, and medication assistance among other things.

”Being in one organization allows us to share both the work that we’re doing but also allows us to be in conversation about what those changing community needs are,” Said Lisa Sockabasin, Director of Wabanaki Public Health.

Services are available to community members living on and off reservations across the state.

