Advertisement

New Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness expanding services in merger

The organization will have three divisions and serve four member tribes.
New Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness expanding services in merger
New Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness expanding services in merger
By Connor Clement
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new organization in Bangor will expand public health and recovery in Maine’s Native American community.

Wabanaki Health and Wellness is merging with Wabanaki Public Health to form Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness.

The organization will have three divisions that will serve it’s four-member tribes: Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Micmac, and Maliseet.

Members will have access to public health and recovery services, disease prevention programs, social services, and medication assistance among other things.

”Being in one organization allows us to share both the work that we’re doing but also allows us to be in conversation about what those changing community needs are,” Said Lisa Sockabasin, Director of Wabanaki Public Health.

Services are available to community members living on and off reservations across the state.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills orders Maine and U.S. flags at half staff through Wednesday
Maine COVID-19 statistics
Maine reports 314 new COVID-19 cases, 6 related deaths
Bucksport fire
Crews respond to fire in Bucksport Monday morning
Bangor Police Evidence Response truck parked outside of Joe's Market early Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Visits to Maine State Parks top 3 million for first time
Equipment staged for construction of power transmission line
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 12
Maine CDC reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
The Maine Department of Public Safety says they are in contact with federal partners to prepare...
Maine Dept. of Public Safety boosts presence outside Capitol following FBI warning