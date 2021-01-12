Mega Millions jackpot of $625 Million largest in nearly 2 years

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

You have a shot tonight at the eighth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The Mega Millions $625 million dollar jackpot is the largest lottery prize in nearly two years.

The winner can choose to have the full amount paid out over 30 years or take the cash option, which is an estimated $459 million before taxes.

We asked a customer at the Trade Winds in Hampden today what they would do with that much money.

”If I won the Mega Millions, I would kind of just take care of my family first and foremost, having the financial stability would be nice, but I don’t necessarily think I would just up and quit my job and disappear. I’m in the process of building a house out in Hudson, so obviously that money would go a long way in terms of maybe expanding the footprint a little bit, and getting that garage that I’ve been looking for, that type of stuff,” said Andy McKenna, a customer at Trade Winds in Hampden.

The big prize for the Powerball drawing tomorrow night isn’t far behind.

That currently stands at $550 million.

