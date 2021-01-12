Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot of $625 Million largest in nearly 2 years

The winner can choose to have the full amount paid out over 30 years or take the cash option, which is an estimated $459 million before taxes.
The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $625 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $625 million.(Source: CNN/file)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

You have a shot tonight at the eighth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The Mega Millions $625 million dollar jackpot is the largest lottery prize in nearly two years.

The winner can choose to have the full amount paid out over 30 years or take the cash option, which is an estimated $459 million before taxes.

We asked a customer at the Trade Winds in Hampden today what they would do with that much money.

”If I won the Mega Millions, I would kind of just take care of my family first and foremost, having the financial stability would be nice, but I don’t necessarily think I would just up and quit my job and disappear. I’m in the process of building a house out in Hudson, so obviously that money would go a long way in terms of maybe expanding the footprint a little bit, and getting that garage that I’ve been looking for, that type of stuff,” said Andy McKenna, a customer at Trade Winds in Hampden.

The big prize for the Powerball drawing tomorrow night isn’t far behind.

That currently stands at $550 million.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 12
Maine CDC reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Bangor Police Evidence Response truck parked outside of Joe's Market early Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market
It happened at Joe's Market on Garland Street sometime before 3 a.m.
See security footage of break-in at Joe’s Market in Bangor
Gaul and Murphy remain at the Penobscot County Jail.
Two face drug charges, accused of leading police on chase that ended in Greenbush
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Governor Janet Mills has announced updates to Maine’s strategy for distributing its allocation...
Governor Mills releases updated COVID-19 vaccination plans
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
A jogger was seriously hurt when she was hit by an SUV in Brunswick
Maine woman hit by car, seriously hurt while jogging, police say
Snooky needs a home
Snooky the cat seeking home after 400+ days at humane society
A Presque Isle man pleaded guilty to running a meth ring that involved at least 17 people.
Presque Isle man pleads guilty to federal drug charge