Mainly Fair & Mild through Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weather across Maine the next three days will be rather tranquil, with above normal temperatures and limited precipitation. The sky tonight will average out partly cloudy, with nothing more than maybe a few widely scattered flurries across the mountains. Tomorrow a weak ridge of high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a partly to mostly sunny day, with temps ranging from the low 30s north to the upper 30s south across the Pine Tree State, which is about ten degrees above normal for Mid-January.

A weak disturbance will bring Maine a partly to mostly cloudy Thursday, but only some scattered flurries or snow showers, mainly across the north seem likely as the disturbance crosses New England. Once again Thursday, the temps will run about five to ten degrees above normal. Friday will be another quiet day across New England, with temps continuing to run several degrees above normal.

The weather becomes unsettled Saturday as a large upper-level trough dropping into the middle of the country causes a new storm to develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later Friday night and Saturday morning. It currently appears the storm will move up over or too the west of Maine and that would bring a milder airmass into our region causing much of the precipitation from the storm to fall as rain, with maybe some snow changing to mixed precipitation or plain rain across the far north and mountains. The precipitation will likely taper off and end later Saturday night or Sunday morning as the storm lifts into Quebec, with cooler, but not cold conditions returning to Maine as Sunday moves along.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a light breeze and low temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Wednesday: More sun than clouds, with a light breeze and high temps in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, few scattered rain and snow showers possible, with a light southwest breeze and high temps in the 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 30s.

Saturday: Becoming breezy and mild, with developing rain and mixed precipitation likely and high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and breezy, with a few snow and rain showers possible and high temps in the 30s to near 40.

