Advertisement

Mainly Fair & Mild through Friday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weather across Maine the next three days will be rather tranquil, with above normal temperatures and limited precipitation. The sky tonight will average out partly cloudy, with nothing more than maybe a few widely scattered flurries across the mountains. Tomorrow a weak ridge of high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a partly to mostly sunny day, with temps ranging from the low 30s north to the upper 30s south across the Pine Tree State, which is about ten degrees above normal for Mid-January.

A weak disturbance will bring Maine a partly to mostly cloudy Thursday, but only some scattered flurries or snow showers, mainly across the north seem likely as the disturbance crosses New England. Once again Thursday, the temps will run about five to ten degrees above normal. Friday will be another quiet day across New England, with temps continuing to run several degrees above normal.

The weather becomes unsettled Saturday as a large upper-level trough dropping into the middle of the country causes a new storm to develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later Friday night and Saturday morning. It currently appears the storm will move up over or too the west of Maine and that would bring a milder airmass into our region causing much of the precipitation from the storm to fall as rain, with maybe some snow changing to mixed precipitation or plain rain across the far north and mountains. The precipitation will likely taper off and end later Saturday night or Sunday morning as the storm lifts into Quebec, with cooler, but not cold conditions returning to Maine as Sunday moves along.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a light breeze and low temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Wednesday: More sun than clouds, with a light breeze and high temps in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, few scattered rain and snow showers possible, with a light southwest breeze and high temps in the 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 30s.

Saturday: Becoming breezy and mild, with developing rain and mixed precipitation likely and high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and breezy, with a few snow and rain showers possible and high temps in the 30s to near 40.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 12
Maine CDC reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Bangor Police Evidence Response truck parked outside of Joe's Market early Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market
It happened at Joe's Market on Garland Street sometime before 3 a.m.
See security footage of break-in at Joe’s Market in Bangor
Gaul and Murphy remain at the Penobscot County Jail.
Two face drug charges, accused of leading police on chase that ended in Greenbush
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Mostly Cloudy & Unseasonably Mild through Tomorrow
Mostly Cloudy & Unseasonably Mild through Tomorrow
Mostly Cloudy & Unseasonably Mild through Tomorrow
Mostly Cloudy & Unseasonably Mild through Tomorrow
Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies Today
Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies Today
Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies Today
Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies Today