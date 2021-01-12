Advertisement

Maine’s largest food bank sees unprecedented need across state

Director of Community Partnerships Dawn DiFiore said it has taken a lot of work to stay ahead of the pandemic
Food Bank
Food Bank
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s largest food bank said it provided more than 27 million meals to people across the state in 2020.

Along with 500 partner agencies, the Good Shepherd Food Bank provided families with millions of pounds of food, including two million pounds of healthy crops from Maine producers.

Director of Community Partnerships Dawn DiFiore said it has taken a lot of work to stay ahead of the pandemic

“We were here before COVID came to town. We will probably be here after COVID goes away, whenever that should be.” DiFiore said. “Your neighbors are in need. We’re working to end hunger. That’s our bold goal. We would like to achieve that by 2025 but it does take help from more than just a food bank.”

DiFiore said the Good Shepherd Food Bank delivered 2 million more meals in 2020 than in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills orders Maine and U.S. flags at half staff through Wednesday
Maine COVID-19 statistics
Maine reports 314 new COVID-19 cases, 6 related deaths
Bucksport fire
Crews respond to fire in Bucksport Monday morning
Bangor Police Evidence Response truck parked outside of Joe's Market early Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Visits to Maine State Parks top 3 million for first time
Equipment staged for construction of power transmission line
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 12
Maine CDC reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
The Maine Department of Public Safety says they are in contact with federal partners to prepare...
Maine Dept. of Public Safety boosts presence outside Capitol following FBI warning