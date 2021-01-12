Maine’s largest food bank sees unprecedented need across state

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s largest food bank said it provided more than 27 million meals to people across the state in 2020.

Along with 500 partner agencies, the Good Shepherd Food Bank provided families with millions of pounds of food, including two million pounds of healthy crops from Maine producers.

Director of Community Partnerships Dawn DiFiore said it has taken a lot of work to stay ahead of the pandemic

“We were here before COVID came to town. We will probably be here after COVID goes away, whenever that should be.” DiFiore said. “Your neighbors are in need. We’re working to end hunger. That’s our bold goal. We would like to achieve that by 2025 but it does take help from more than just a food bank.”

DiFiore said the Good Shepherd Food Bank delivered 2 million more meals in 2020 than in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.