Maine PUC reject complaints to suspend disconnect notices for people with unpaid bills

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - On Tuesday, The Maine Public Utilities Commission rejected a complaint by ten CMP customers asking the commission to suspend disconnect notices for those with unpaid bills.

The Office of the Public Advocate supported the complaint because of the ongoing pandemic.

State regulators stopped disconnect notices in March but allowed them to resume November 1st.

Public Advocate Barry Hobbins says the decision to continue to allow them is disappointing, especially as the coronavirus situation gets worse.

