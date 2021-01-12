Maine Dept. of Public Safety boosts presence outside Capitol following FBI warning

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Public safety officials are boosting security around the State House in Augusta.

It comes as the FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Maine Department of Public Safety says they are in contact with federal partners to prepare for the potential of civil unrest.

“In response to the events last week and new reports outlined by the FBI, the Capitol Police, with the support of the Maine State Police, has increased its presence in and around the Capitol,” Maine State Police social media coordinator Katherine England wrote in a prepared statement.

“The Maine State Police, through the Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC), remains in contact with Federal partners – including the FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and others – to maintain situational awareness about the potential for civil unrest activities. It also tracks the potential for Maine-based civil unrest independently and works with Federal and local partners to respond appropriately,” England also wrote.

The FBI information which prompted concern comes from an internal bulletin.

According to an official who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, the bulletin said, in part, “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.”

England said the goal of the Maine Department of Public Safety is to ensure lawful free speech and protect the safety of Maine people.

