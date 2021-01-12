Maine couple donating 3-D printers to high school students to do projects, earn college credit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

3-D printers will soon help rural Maine high school students earn college credits from their homes.

David and Sandy Perloff of Kennebunkport have been donating printers to Maine schools on their own dime for the past 6 years.

Last Summer, those printers helped families across the state make face shields for hospitals like Saint Joseph’s in Bangor.

This new project would allow students to make different devices while earning credit from UMaine Fort Kent.

The Perloffs donate roughly 100 printers every year that cost about $300 a piece plus the cost of materials.

“The biggest thing about 3D printing and design, that goes along with it, is developing critical thinking and problem solving skills, and that’s a lifetime benefit. So much of education now has moved away from the wood shops and other hands on activities, this is sort of like the last opportunity to really get kids engaged and launched in that fashion,” said David Perloff.

A group of educators in rural parts of the state along with Educate Maine are helping coordinate the project.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.