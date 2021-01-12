Advertisement

Maine couple donating 3-D printers to high school students to do projects, earn college credit

David and Sandy Perloff of Kennebunkport have been donating printers to Maine schools on their own dime for the past 6 years.
3D PRINTER PRINTING PPE
3D PRINTER PRINTING PPE(3D PRINTER PRINTING PPE)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

3-D printers will soon help rural Maine high school students earn college credits from their homes.

David and Sandy Perloff of Kennebunkport have been donating printers to Maine schools on their own dime for the past 6 years.

Last Summer, those printers helped families across the state make face shields for hospitals like Saint Joseph’s in Bangor.

This new project would allow students to make different devices while earning credit from UMaine Fort Kent.

The Perloffs donate roughly 100 printers every year that cost about $300 a piece plus the cost of materials.

“The biggest thing about 3D printing and design, that goes along with it, is developing critical thinking and problem solving skills, and that’s a lifetime benefit. So much of education now has moved away from the wood shops and other hands on activities, this is sort of like the last opportunity to really get kids engaged and launched in that fashion,” said David Perloff.

A group of educators in rural parts of the state along with Educate Maine are helping coordinate the project.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 12
Maine CDC reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Bangor Police Evidence Response truck parked outside of Joe's Market early Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market
It happened at Joe's Market on Garland Street sometime before 3 a.m.
See security footage of break-in at Joe’s Market in Bangor
Gaul and Murphy remain at the Penobscot County Jail.
Two face drug charges, accused of leading police on chase that ended in Greenbush
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Governor Janet Mills has announced updates to Maine’s strategy for distributing its allocation...
Governor Mills releases updated COVID-19 vaccination plans
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
A jogger was seriously hurt when she was hit by an SUV in Brunswick
Maine woman hit by car, seriously hurt while jogging, police say
Snooky needs a home
Snooky the cat seeking home after 400+ days at humane society
A Presque Isle man pleaded guilty to running a meth ring that involved at least 17 people.
Presque Isle man pleads guilty to federal drug charge