Maine CDC reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 12
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - After a few days of relatively low levels of new COVID-19 cases, the Maine CDC reported 724 on Tuesday. It’s the fifth time the state has been over 700 in a single day.

Another 11 Mainers have died with the coronavirus.

Cumberland County is reporting four new deaths, Penobscot County is reporting three, and York, Kennebec, Androscoggin and Oxford counties are each reporting one.

In all, 449 Mainers have died with the coronavirus.

Total cases now surpass 30,300. Of those, 25,163 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 12
All counties except Waldo and Piscataquis are reporting at least double-digit increases.

Kennebec County has 70 new cases.

Aroostook County cases jump by 60.

Penobscot County has 45, Washington County 23.

After two-straight days of no new cases, Franklin County reported an additional 11 on Tuesday.

