Maine CDC Director answers the questions about the COVID-19 vaccination

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There are a lot of questions when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine.

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah is working to answer some of the most frequently asked questions from Mainers.

One is - if people have received the first dose of the vaccine, can they still get COVID-19.

Shah says it’s possible because the person may have been exposed prior to getting the vaccine.

They may not have shown any symptoms and would have tested positive anyway.

The vaccine is not causing them to get COVID-19.

He says if someone has had the coronavirus they should still get the vaccine.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC Director, said, ”After you recover from covid, the body, based on the data we’ve got, provides immunity for at least 90 days but having additional vaccine on board is thought to boost the body’s own immunity to make the body’s immune system even stronger and protect against the possibility of covid even further out.”

Shah says the U.S. CDC also recommends those who have had the coronavirus also get vaccinated for it.

