Advertisement

How to talk to kids about riots at the U.S. Capitol

Prescott said talking to our kids can help them deal with and process emotions they aren’t familiar with.
Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.(WJHG/WECP)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Emotions have been high since the riot at the U.S Capitol last week.

With the inauguration just eight days away, there’s been even more talk of potential violence.

So, how do we talk to our kids about this?

Acadia Hospital Clinical Psychologist, Dr. David Prescott, says it’s an important discussion, especially if kids have seen the violence that’s happened.

Talking to our kids can help them deal with and process emotions they aren’t familiar with.

Prescott says talking about stressful and sometimes scary events with age-appropriate language can help kids feel safer.

Dr. David Prescott, Acadia Hospital Clinical Psychologist, “Ask your kid what they know and what they’re thinking about it. And, then, I tell parents, ‘bite your tongue.’ Usually, it’s really interesting if you just listen carefully to what your kid is thinking and what they have to say. A lot of times that will guide you.”

Prescott says you should pick a quiet time to talk, like on a walk or doing an activity together.

Listen, be honest, and make sure to reassure them that you will do everything you can to protect them.

If you feel the emotional toll is taking over your life or your child’s life, don’t hesitate to reach out for professional help.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 12
Maine CDC reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Bangor Police Evidence Response truck parked outside of Joe's Market early Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market
It happened at Joe's Market on Garland Street sometime before 3 a.m.
See security footage of break-in at Joe’s Market in Bangor
Gaul and Murphy remain at the Penobscot County Jail.
Two face drug charges, accused of leading police on chase that ended in Greenbush
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Governor Janet Mills has announced updates to Maine’s strategy for distributing its allocation...
Governor Mills releases updated COVID-19 vaccination plans
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
A jogger was seriously hurt when she was hit by an SUV in Brunswick
Maine woman hit by car, seriously hurt while jogging, police say
Snooky needs a home
Snooky the cat seeking home after 400+ days at humane society
A Presque Isle man pleaded guilty to running a meth ring that involved at least 17 people.
Presque Isle man pleads guilty to federal drug charge