Free virtual college planning courses offered

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you have questions about college planning?

How would you like to have them answered, for free?

The Maine Educational Opportunity Center is offering the Essentials of College Planning.

The virtual sessions are for adults 19 and over, who are looking for a new career or returning to higher education.

The hour long sessions start on Wednesday the 20th and continue until Thursday February 18th.

Pre-registration is encouraged.

To register or get more information you can call 1-800-281-3703 or click here.

