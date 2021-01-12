Advertisement

Free meditation series hosted by Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth is hosting a Zoom series to help people cope with stress and anxiety.

Spiritual mentor and Surry resident Martina Dittmar will lead a “Heart-Based meditation” session each Thursday in February.

The series is a free introduction to how to meditate effectively, promoting happiness, creativity, and peace.

Program Coordinator Amy Kurman says the center usually focuses on those coping with a recent cancer diagnosis but has opened its wellness programs to the public.

”People often don’t know how to do it, or they try it and sort of freak out because they can’t get their minds to calm down quickly enough. But, it is a practice, it is something that needs to be done regularly and often so people get a better handle on how to meditate.”

You can register by calling the center at 664-0339 or by visiting their website.

