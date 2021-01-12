Former UMaine All-American’s Edwards, Dobson find new homes for next season
Baltimore re-signs with Ottawa (CFL)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend, former UMaine All-American kick returner and wide receiver Earnest Edwards signed with the Edmonton of the Canadian Football League.
Former UMaine defensive back Sherrod Baltimore re-signed with the Ottawa Redblacks also in the CFL.
UMaine preseason All-American lineman Liam Dobson completed his transfer to Texas State. They play in the Sun Belt Conference in the FBS division.
