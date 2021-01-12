Former UMaine All-American’s Edwards, Dobson find new homes for next season

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend, former UMaine All-American kick returner and wide receiver Earnest Edwards signed with the Edmonton of the Canadian Football League.

Former UMaine defensive back Sherrod Baltimore re-signed with the Ottawa Redblacks also in the CFL.

UMaine preseason All-American lineman Liam Dobson completed his transfer to Texas State. They play in the Sun Belt Conference in the FBS division.

