Experts divided over President Trump’s social media ban

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram banned the President following acts of violence at the U.S. Capitol last week.
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the Capitol riots.(Source: CNN)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Social media companies have people debating about 1st amendment rights After President Trump was banned from their platforms.

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram banned the President following acts of violence at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Those decisions have caused major discussions around the country on free speech.

Legally, social media companies can ban anyone from use.

But should they have that type of power?

The Vice Dean and Provost at the UMaine School of Law says that question has legal experts divided.

”So many people are getting all their news from those platforms, so if you have monopolistic power such as Twitter or Facebook, you’re going to have the potential of the fake news or something improper, or violence inciting, getting traction in the way that it couldn’t get if it didn’t have those kinds of platforms acting as megaphones, and that’s why it’s not an easy question. It’s an easy constitutional question, but a very hard societal question,” said Dmitry Bam, Vice Dean at UMaine School of Law.

Twitter says President Trump’s ban is permanent.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s Chief Executive, says Trump’s ban will last at least through the presidential transition.

