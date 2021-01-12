Equipment staged for construction of power transmission line

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - An excavation company has begun plowing access roads and staging equipment to begin construction of an electricity transmission corridor aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England grid.

Much of the 145-mile New England Clean Energy Connect calls for widening existing corridors, but a new swath would be cut through 53 miles of wilderness in western Maine.

A utility official says in an affidavit that clearing is set to begin as soon as this Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.