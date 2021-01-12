Advertisement

Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In and Q106.5 Egg Ride are going virtual

This year's Egg Ride is a virtual event.
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
(WABI) - The 48th Annual Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In and Q106.5 Egg Ride are going virtual for 2021 in an effort to continue to support the Pine Tree Camp.

Even though the snowmobiles won’t be out for the ride as usual on February 6th, the need for fundraising for the camp is as great as it’s ever been. Pine Tree Camp has an open-door policy ensuring no child gets denied the chance to come to camp because of financial hardship.

“The reason that we raise money is so that campers can continue to come to camp and have the opportunity to be outside and experience all that Maine has to offer in an accessible setting,” said Dawn Willard-Robinson, the Camp Director at Pine Tree Camp.

”This will be the 35th year that Q106.5 has been involved,” added Scott Miller from the Q106.5 Morning Show. “What we’ve always done is raise money for Pine Tree Camp, so we can do that without the actual egg ride, and that’s what we’re doing.”

For more information on how to donate or how to get involved with the fundraising effort, visit pinetreesociety.org, or go to Q1065.fm.

