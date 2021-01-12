Advertisement

Bangor accepts generous anonymous donation

It will go to the city’s Pay It Forward Fund.
Bangor accepts anonymous donation.
Bangor accepts anonymous donation.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Councilors accepted a big donation.

An anonymous donor gave the city more than $4,000.

It will go to the city’s Pay It Forward Fund.

The fund was started more than five years ago as a way to give back.

Rindy Fogler, Community Services Program Manager, said, ”If it’s a problem that’s going to perpetuate that’s not what Pay It Forward is about. It’s really about helping someone in the moment who has a problem in front of them. If they could just a get a little help, they could get over the hurdle and sort of get back on their feet again and maybe be in a better position to help someone else.”

City officials say the person who started the fund also wants to remain unnamed.

To learn more about Bangor’s Pay It Forward Fund, you can call Bangor Public Health and Community Services at 992-4530.

To read more about the donation, click here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills orders Maine and U.S. flags at half staff through Wednesday
Maine COVID-19 statistics
Maine reports 314 new COVID-19 cases, 6 related deaths
Bucksport fire
Crews respond to fire in Bucksport Monday morning
Bangor Police Evidence Response truck parked outside of Joe's Market early Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Visits to Maine State Parks top 3 million for first time
Equipment staged for construction of power transmission line
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 12
Maine CDC reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
The Maine Department of Public Safety says they are in contact with federal partners to prepare...
Maine Dept. of Public Safety boosts presence outside Capitol following FBI warning