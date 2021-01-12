Bangor accepts generous anonymous donation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Councilors accepted a big donation.

An anonymous donor gave the city more than $4,000.

It will go to the city’s Pay It Forward Fund.

The fund was started more than five years ago as a way to give back.

Rindy Fogler, Community Services Program Manager, said, ”If it’s a problem that’s going to perpetuate that’s not what Pay It Forward is about. It’s really about helping someone in the moment who has a problem in front of them. If they could just a get a little help, they could get over the hurdle and sort of get back on their feet again and maybe be in a better position to help someone else.”

City officials say the person who started the fund also wants to remain unnamed.

To learn more about Bangor’s Pay It Forward Fund, you can call Bangor Public Health and Community Services at 992-4530.

