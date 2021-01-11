UMaine Cooperative Extension offering ‘4-H Virtual Passport Around the World’

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The U-Maine cooperative extension is offering a new, virtual cultural exchange club.

‘4-H Virtual Passport Around the World’ is designed for students ages 12-18.

They’re teaming up with Greenheart International to introduce young people from different cultural backgrounds to teens around the world.

Organizers will facilitate brief presentations, hands-on activities and discussions.

“It’s like a special spice of life to be able to find out these little tidbits about other people countries, and other people’s cultures and other people’s religions that we don’t get to see in Maine every day or even once in a lifetime,” said organizer Faith Morse.

Some of the countries included in the exchange are Georgia, Poland, and Indonesia.

The club begins January 19th and is free to join.

For more information you can head to their website.

