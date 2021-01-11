Turning Cloudy This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase across the state this afternoon as an upper-level disturbance pushes toward the area. Temperatures will warm to the low to mid-30s for most spots this afternoon. The upper-level disturbance will cross the state tonight giving us cloudy skies and the chance for a few snow showers for the overnight. The best chance for snow showers will be across the northern half of the state. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold tonight with lows in the upper teens to mid-20s.

We’ll start our Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few lingering snow showers early as the disturbance crosses the state. As the disturbance moves to our east during the morning, clouds will give way to some sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the 30s for highs Tuesday afternoon. A couple of weak disturbances forecast to move through the region Wednesday and Thursday will provide us with some cloudiness on their way through otherwise both days look decent. Temperatures both days will be in the 30s to near 40° for highs. We’re watching our next storm forecast to arrive Friday night into Saturday. Based on the latest track, it looks like rain/snow across the interior and rain along the coast. We’ll keep you posted.

This Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Highs between 28°-38°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible mainly north. Lows between 16°-24°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: A few morning snow showers possible then brightening skies. Highs between 31°-38°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

