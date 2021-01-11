‘The Golf Boy’ is Northport’s youngest online entrepreneur

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) - 11-year-old Jason Thurston of Northport has been playing golf since he was five, but he thought golf apparel wasn’t as fun as it should be. So, he’s started an online business to fix that.

Lots of 11-year-olds play golf. Very few have their own clothing line and online store.

“There wasn’t much out there, so I just decided why not make my own clothing,” he said.

Thurston’s website came about after an idea to start a YouTube Channel about his passion for golf, where he could pitch his ‘merch like the pros.

“Since that wasn’t going just yet, we looked into some other ideas for him, and brought that up, and he said he wanted to do that, and he’s very artistic,” said his mom Hana. “Golf and sports and drawing, those are just his things.”

And it’s not just about making a buck.

“Obviously that plays a little bit of a part, but not all of it,” said Jason said. “It’s just fun designing shirts, especially having people order shirts that you designed. Especially as a kid.”

Jason does all of his designs by hand, and even sells more than just clothing. His parents Hana and Jason Sr. have helped him get his designs to print, but they say he’s really the one doing the hard work. And when it comes to golf, that’s all Jason.

“He straightened out my swing in about ten minutes,” Jason Sr. said.

“We’re so proud of him,” added Hana. “He’s just so… he’s just such a good kid.”

A good kid that’s already learned a lot about life through the similarities he’s seen between golf and running a business.

“You have your ups and downs,” said the 11-year-old entrepreneur. “But you just have to power through it and keep trying.”

