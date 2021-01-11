Advertisement

Senator Angus King makes appearance on CBS’s “60 Minutes”

After a tumultuous week, King spoke about his vision on the state of partisan politics and how to better serve American people.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King spoke on CBS’s 60 Minutes this evening.

He also addressed the President’s role in Wednesday’s attacks at the Capitol.

”The first thing that came to my mind was the old quote from Hosea the Old Testament prophet who said, “They who sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind.” And the president’s been sowing the wind for three or four months, and yesterday we reaped the whirlwind,” King said.

“You blame the president,” CBS “60 Minutes” Correspondent Jon Wertheim said.

“I do. Words have consequences, and the-- the higher up you are on the hierarchy, the words have more and more consequences. And the president of the United States has the bully pulpit,” King said.

You can watch the full interview at cbsnews.com/60-minutes.

