See replica cake made for Paul Bunyan statue designer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The designer of a beloved Bangor landmark celebrated a major milestone over the weekend.

Cake made for Paul Bunyan statue designer (WABI)

Normand Martin turned 95 on Sunday.

His family says the staff at the Phillips-Strickland House where he lives put on a beautiful celebration which included a special cake.

Check out the Paul Bunyan replica cake created by Frank’s Bake Shop.

We spoke with Martin on Monday via ZOOM about the special day and the statue he designed 60 years ago that so many people love.

Normand Martin said, “Great idea and pretty clever rendering. It’s amazing, the amount of publicity it has had how much interest it’s created in the city of Bangor which wonderful, you know? The problem we’ve had is maintaining it and about every four or five years we have to repaint it and it’s difficult raising the money to have that done.”

The 31-foot statue was unveiled in 1959.

Legend has it Bunyan’s birthday is next month.

He would be 187.

