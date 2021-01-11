Advertisement

North Atlantic Conference cancels basketball season

Conference schools are allowed to play games.
(WAGM)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The North Atlantic Conference has cancelled its basketball season. The conference president’s council has “determined that it is not feasible to conduct a NAC regular or postseason basketball schedule with members spread across three states.

Ultimately, presidents determined the best course of action is to forgo a traditional conference schedule this year while allowing schools autonomy to play games at their own discretion.”

The Maine NAC schools (Husson, Maine Maritime, Thomas, UMaine Farmington, and UMaine Presque Isle) made releases earlier this winter stating they still plan to return to practice and play games this winter. Thomas and UMPI were able to compete against each other in the fall.

The conference plans to hold a virtual swimming and diving competition competing locally and combining results to determine winners.

More from the release from the North Atlantic Conference. “Presidents previously endorsed plans for playing traditional fall sports on a smaller scale throughout the spring semester, with the understanding that adjustments may be needed. As a result, NAC championships are planned for this spring in those two sports.

Previously approved spring sport schedules and championships remain in place while contingency planning is underway in the event adjustments are needed.

Eligible student athletes in all sports benefit from a blanket waiver in Division III this year. They will not be charged with a season of participation, regardless of the level of practices or games that do occur throughout the year. Student-athletes also have two extra semesters to take advantage of extended eligibility.”

