Mix of Sun & Clouds Today, Snow Showers Possible

By Ryan Munn
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level disturbance will cross the state this morning. This will give us a chance for some scattered snow showers mainly during the morning hours otherwise we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs running mainly in 30s. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures very similar, in the low to mid 30s for much of the state. High pressure will move to our north and east for Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy, highs will run in the 30s for most. A little more in the way of clouds expected Friday as an area of low pressure will move into the Great Lakes region. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s. At this point, Saturday looks unsettled. A mix of rain and snow looks like it will develop inland with rain along the coast. Eventually, the mix may transition to rain even across the north, this is something we will keep an eye on and provide updates as needed.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Snow showers possible, especially this morning.. Highs in the 30s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, highs will run in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Rain near the coast, mix transitioning to rain inland. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

