Maine reports 314 new COVID-19 cases, 6 related deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another six Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

We’re told two residents of Aroostook County died, along with a resident of Kennebec County, a resident of Waldo County, and two residents of York County. Four of the people who died were women, while two were men. One was between 40 and 49 years old, one was between 70 and 79 years old, and four were 80 or older.

Maine reported 314 new coronavirus cases Monday, the second-straight day of relatively low daily infections.

The total number of cases is now 29,611. Of those, 24,679 are confirmed.

Deaths rise to 438.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 11 (WABI)

The majority of new cases come from Southern Maine.

Kennebec County is reporting 21 additional cases. Aroostook County cases jump by 17. Penobscot County is reporting 16 more cases.

Franklin County is reporting no new cases for the second straight day.

No change in Waldo County, either.

