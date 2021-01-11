Advertisement

Maine reports 314 new COVID-19 cases, 6 related deaths

New case count remains relatively low for a second-straight day
Maine COVID-19 statistics
Maine COVID-19 statistics(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another six Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

We’re told two residents of Aroostook County died, along with a resident of Kennebec County, a resident of Waldo County, and two residents of York County. Four of the people who died were women, while two were men. One was between 40 and 49 years old, one was between 70 and 79 years old, and four were 80 or older.

Maine reported 314 new coronavirus cases Monday, the second-straight day of relatively low daily infections.

The total number of cases is now 29,611. Of those, 24,679 are confirmed.

Deaths rise to 438.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 11
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 11(WABI)

The majority of new cases come from Southern Maine.

Kennebec County is reporting 21 additional cases. Aroostook County cases jump by 17. Penobscot County is reporting 16 more cases.

Franklin County is reporting no new cases for the second straight day.

No change in Waldo County, either.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills orders Maine and U.S. flags at half staff through Wednesday
Bucksport fire
Crews respond to fire in Bucksport Monday morning
Bangor Police Evidence Response truck parked outside of Joe's Market early Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Visits to Maine State Parks top 3 million for first time
Equipment staged for construction of power transmission line
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 12
Maine CDC reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
The Maine Department of Public Safety says they are in contact with federal partners to prepare...
Maine Dept. of Public Safety boosts presence outside Capitol following FBI warning