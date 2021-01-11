Maine likely set record for drug deaths in 2020
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is on pace to set a new state record for the number of drug overdose deaths in a year.
The Office of the Attorney General reported on Monday that 122 deaths were caused by drugs in the third quarter of 2020.
That brought the total number of drug-related deaths to 380, which is 24% more than the previous three-quarter period.
The state’s high mark for overdose deaths of 417 was set in 2017.
The attorney general’s office said 83% of deaths were caused by at least one opioid, with non-pharmaceutical fentanyl remaining a major contributor.
