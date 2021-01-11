Advertisement

Maine likely set record for drug deaths in 2020

The Office of the Attorney General reported on Monday that 122 deaths were caused by drugs in the third quarter of 2020
(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is on pace to set a new state record for the number of drug overdose deaths in a year.

That brought the total number of drug-related deaths to 380, which is 24% more than the previous three-quarter period.

The state’s high mark for overdose deaths of 417 was set in 2017.

The attorney general’s office said 83% of deaths were caused by at least one opioid, with non-pharmaceutical fentanyl remaining a major contributor.

