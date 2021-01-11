Maine Democratic lawmakers propose COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two leading Democratic lawmakers are proposing a COVID-19 patient bill of rights.

This is the first bill of the new session.

Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau are behind it.

They say it would require all Maine health insurance companies to cover COVID-19 screenings, testing, and immunizations even after the state of emergency ends.

It would also eliminate any co-payments related to doctor’s visits.

Jackson says health care is a human right and this is the first step in healing our state and getting the economy back on track.

”No Mainer should have to worry about taking on more debt to protect themselves from the virus,” said Jackson.

“We cannot have cost be a barrier to testing or to treatment,” said Fecteau.

The bill also improves access to prescription drugs and health care services through telehealth.

Jackson and Fecteau say they hope this will be a bipartisan effort.

