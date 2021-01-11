Advertisement

Maine CDC Dir. says COVID-19 vaccines are not “sitting on shelves”

Doctor Nirav Shah, said rumors of vaccines they have control over sitting on shelves in a warehouse are not true.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State officials continue to get Mainers in the top risk groups vaccinated.

The head of the Maine CDC, Doctor Nirav Shah, said rumors of vaccines they have control over sitting on shelves in a warehouse are not true.

Shah says of the more than 81,000 doses allocated by the federal government to the state, about a third are for a long-term care facility program.

26,000 doses went to pharmaceutical companies, CVS and Walgreens, to administer the vaccine through different facilities.

Shah says the other 55,000 doses are going out through the state as quickly as possible.

”I want to be very clear in Maine what is happening is doses are not sitting on the shelves. Doses come in, they are allocated directly to hospitals and we have worked with them to get them into arms as quickly as possible.”

Shah says he did get word one of the two pharmacies around 1,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine sitting in a warehouse.

He says he asked them to ship it to Central Maine Medical Center and St. Mary’s hospital.

Shah says this is not a matter of speed to him - it’s a matter of being fair.

That’s why the doses they are in control of are going out to facilities from fort kent to york and administered at a pace in which those facilities can handle.

