Advertisement

Four children, three adults escape burning Waterville home early Monday morning

Resident told emergency responders they were climbing out of a back window
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Four children and three adults climb out of a back window to escape their burning home Monday...
Four children and three adults climb out of a back window to escape their burning home Monday morning(Waterville Fire Facebook)

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Four children as well as several adults managed to escape their burning home early Monday morning in Waterville.

Crews were called to King Court just after midnight.

One of the residents called in the fire, saying they were climbing out a rear window to escape.

Crews arrived to a fire in the enclosed porch that was spreading into the home.

Four children and three adults lived in the home, none of them were injured. One fire fighter was treated for fatigue.

Emergency personnel were able to rescue several pets including three lizards and a rat.

According to a post on the Waterville Fire Facebook page, there is extensive damage to the residence. A car parked nearby was also damaged in the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to help determine a cause.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Sunday, January 10
Maine CDC reports 281 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Maine's minimum wage increased to $12.15 on January 1st.
Some business owners say increase in minimum wage will negatively affect workers
Positions on impeachment unclear for Collins, King and Golden
Max Linn holds protest of Governor Mills pandemic response in Augusta
File photo of Olympia Snowe (WMTW)
Former Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe calls for President Trump’s resignation

Latest News

Senator Angus King makes appearance on CBS’s “60 Minutes”
Camden Snow Bowl
Camden Snow Bowl has busy start to season despite pandemic, above normal temperatures
Three of several donation boxes lined up by the Church.
Unitarian Universalist Society Holds First “Second Sunday” Drive of New Year
File photo of Olympia Snowe (WMTW)
Former Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe calls for President Trump’s resignation