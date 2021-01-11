Four children, three adults escape burning Waterville home early Monday morning

Four children and three adults climb out of a back window to escape their burning home Monday morning (Waterville Fire Facebook)

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Four children as well as several adults managed to escape their burning home early Monday morning in Waterville.

Crews were called to King Court just after midnight.

One of the residents called in the fire, saying they were climbing out a rear window to escape.

Crews arrived to a fire in the enclosed porch that was spreading into the home.

Four children and three adults lived in the home, none of them were injured. One fire fighter was treated for fatigue.

Emergency personnel were able to rescue several pets including three lizards and a rat.

According to a post on the Waterville Fire Facebook page, there is extensive damage to the residence. A car parked nearby was also damaged in the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to help determine a cause.

