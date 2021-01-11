Crews respond to fire in Bucksport Monday morning

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that destroyed a garage in Bucksport Monday morning.

Officials tell TV5 that it started just before 9 o’clock.

No one was hurt.

Crews from Dedham, Castine, Orrington and Orland fire departments are all on scene with Bucksport firefighters.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.