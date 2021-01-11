Advertisement

Crews respond to fire in Bucksport Monday morning

Bucksport fire
Bucksport fire(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that destroyed a garage in Bucksport Monday morning.

Officials tell TV5 that it started just before 9 o’clock.

No one was hurt.

Crews from Dedham, Castine, Orrington and Orland fire departments are all on scene with Bucksport firefighters.

No other information is available at this time.

