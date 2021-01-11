Bureau of Motor Vehicles fully open again, time to renew all credentials

MAINE (WABI) - Maine’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles is fully open for business, again.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the re-opening reinstates regular deadlines to renew all motor vehicle credentials.

This includes drivers licenses, state IDs, vehicle registrations and more that have expired during the pandemic.

An executive order implemented by Governor Mills back in March delayed those renewals when the pandemic forced the BMV to close.

”Our team had heard loud and clear from the public, that they need their licenses and IDs, they need their vehicle titles and registrations for other aspects of their lives, and so we heard that message and we are here to serve the public,” said Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows.

Mainers can renew their credentials by going to any Bureau of Motor Vehicles office or by going online.

For more information, you can visit Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

