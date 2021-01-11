Boys and Girls Club of Kennebec Valley meets fundraising challenge

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - The Boys and Girls club of Kennebec Valley is one step closer to breaking ground on a new building after meeting their fundraising challenge.

In November an anonymous donor challenged the Gardiner club to collect $1 million by December 31st.

After raising the money, the donor matched the amount.

The current space is 60 years old and in need of several repairs.

The marketing coordinator says a new building will allow the club to triple their capacity.

”Given the pandemic we can’t service all of our kids and so this new building will allow us that opportunity so in order for us to do that we had to meet this million dollar match, which we’ve done,” said Nicole Cooley, marketing and PR coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club.

They are just over a million away from their $10 million goal.

Nicole Cooley says they will break ground this spring as soon as weather permits.

