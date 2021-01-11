Advertisement

Bill would protect Maine small biz from electric disconnection

Proposal would treat small businesses like residential customers.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local lawmaker would like to make sure small businesses in the state keep the lights on this winter.

This legislative session, a bill that keeps electric companies from sending disconnection notices to residential customers until April 15th is expected to be submitted.

In a move that has gained bipartisan support, State Senator Joe Baldacci would like to see small businesses in the state included in that bill.

”I think small business in Maine is taking an incredible hit. Restaurants, hotels, almost any kind of shop has taken an incredible hit,” said Baldacci. “I think they should be uniformly treated the same way as residential customers in terms of this issue at least for the next four months.”

Baldacci says the bill still needs to be finalized and hopes that can happen by the end of the month.

