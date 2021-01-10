Unitarian Universalist Society Holds First “Second Sunday” Drive of New Year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor had their first of a monthly tradition this afternoon.

It was the Society’s monthly “Second Sunday” food drive, where people can donate food items and get a chance to hear a special bell and chimes concert from the Society’s historic bell tower.

All donations from the drive go to the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Bangor.

The Society says that turnout has increased with each month, and they’re happy to see the people of Bangor stepping up to support one another.

”People want to help each other, that’s one of the great things about Bangor, people really love to help each other, and this provides people an opportunity to do something that’s safe, but is also very beneficial,” said Andrew Moeller, the Society’s Reverend.

Since beginning the drive fourteen months ago, the Society has collected and donated over twenty-nine hundred pounds of food.

And if you’d like to help out, the drive happens on the second Sunday of every month.

