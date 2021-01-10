Residents, staff at Kennebunk senior living facility receive COVID-19 vaccine

KENNEBUNK, Maine (WMTW) - On Saturday, 130 residents and staff members at Atria Senior Living in Kennebunk got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“This is a great day for us,” said resident Les Lafond.

Lafond, along with others who live and work at Atria, have been waiting for this day for months.

“We are very excited. This is, as I say, ever since they were talking about bringing it out, we were wondering how long we’d have to wait, but no. We’re very excited to be among the first in Maine,” Lafond said.

Despite the challenges, Executive Director Gini Decosta said the residents have been troopers.

“They have been through so much: World Wars, Vietnam, Depression, everything, and I’ve never seen anyone so excited to receive this vaccine,” Decosta said, adding that it is mandatory for staff to get the vaccine so that they can give their residents the best care possible.

“One of the biggest scares is, do I have it and I don’t have symptoms? Am I going to give it to someone without knowing it? So being able to make sure that I’m not harming somebody unintentionally is huge,” Decosta said.

Getting the vaccine is a relief to residents and staff, but it’s also a sign that things will one day return to normal.

“It means that we can hopefully get closer to being able to hug and, and be a family, and love each other like we used to. Get back to some normalcy in our lives,” said Kymberly Codair, Atria’s Regional Vice President for Massachusetts and Maine.

While Lafond is happy to have the vaccine, he’s looking forward to when it’s available to more people.

“The only way the vaccine is gonna work is if everybody participates and follows the necessary protocols. It only takes a few individuals to keep spreading,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.