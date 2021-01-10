Advertisement

Positions on impeachment unclear for Collins, King and Golden

(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:19 AM EST
WASHINGTON (WMTW) - Only one member of Maine’s congressional delegation has come out in support of impeachment.

Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree says she is cosponsoring impeachment resolutions in the house.

Pingree has also expressed support for President Trump’s cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

On Saturday, Annie Clark, communications director for Republican Senator Susan Collins, said in a statement, “Initiating the 25th Amendment has nothing to do with Congress — it requires action by the Cabinet and the Vice President and seems improbable at this point. Now that it appears that the House is going to consider an impeachment resolution next week, we won’t have any further comment on impeachment because of the Senate’s constitutional role in those proceedings, which includes sitting as a jury.”

Clark also wrote, “Senator Collins has talked to many of her colleagues. All of them, including Senator Collins, are outraged about the violence at the Capitol and the President’s role.

Matthew Felling, Communications Director for Independent Senator Angus King, who caucuses with Democrats, said Saturday, “We have no further comment since Sen. King’s support of considering the 25th Amendment on Thursday. We will be watching what, if anything, comes out of the House of Representatives this week.”

On Thursday, Congressman Jared Golden said the president must be held accountable but has not said what he believes accountability should look like.

