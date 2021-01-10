Mainly Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build in from the Great Lakes region today. This will provide us with ample sunshine this afternoon. It will be quite nice temperature-wise as well. Highs will run a few degrees above average, in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A few clouds will filter throughout the area tonight, call in mostly clear skies. Lows will fall back to the single digits north, teens south.

This dry weather pattern will continue. High pressure will slowly drift south throughout the day on Monday. While it will be dry, clouds will start to increase throughout the day. Highs will run in the low to mid 30s for most. A very weak upper-level trough may swing through Monday night, and a snow shower is possible across the north into early Tuesday morning. A mix of sun and clouds is likely on Tuesday with highs running in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A little more in the way of clouds possible Wednesday, call it partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be very similar, in the low to mid 30s for much of the state. High pressure will move to our north and east for Thursday. At this point, there may be a storm system off to our west, in the Great Lakes. With that, mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Highs on Thursday will run in the 30s. The next shot that we have for any precipitation across the state would likely be around the Friday-Saturday timeframe.

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs will run in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows will fall back to the single digits north, teens south. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Clouds will slowly increase throughout the state. Highs will run in the 20s. Winds light out of the north. A Few flurries or snow showers possible across the north, Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 30s.

