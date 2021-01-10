Advertisement

Increasing Clouds Today

By Ryan Munn
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slowly drift south throughout the day today. While it will be dry, clouds will start to increase throughout the day ahead of an approaching upper level disturbance. Highs will run in the low to mid 30s for most. A weak upper-level disturbance will cross the area tonight giving us a chance for a few snow showers mainly across the north. A mix of sun and clouds is likely on Tuesday with highs running in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A little more in the way of clouds possible Wednesday, call it partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be very similar, in the low to mid 30s for much of the state. High pressure will move to our north and east for Thursday. At this point, there may be a storm system off to our west, in the Great Lakes. With that, mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Highs on Thursday will run in the 30s. The next shot that we have for any precipitation across the state would likely be around the Friday-Saturday timeframe.

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs between 28°-38°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: A morning snow shower possible then brightening skies. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 30s.

