Maine CDC reports 281 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the first time in nearly three weeks, the Maine CDC is reporting no additional coronavirus-related deaths Sunday.

281 new cases have been detected - that is the lowest number of daily new cases since December 19th.

The death toll in Maine remains at 432.

The total number of cases is now 29,298.

There are 24,430 confirmed cases.

190 people are currently hospitalized. 57 are in critical care, while 21 are on a ventilator.

Maine CDC data for Sunday, January 10 (WABI)

Breaking it down by county:

York County is reporting the most new cases with 81.

Aroostook County saw a jump in 24 new cases.

Penobscot has 17 new cases. That is the lowest number of new daily cases for Penobscot since December 28th.

Franklin County and Lincoln County are the only counties reporting no new cases Sunday.

As of Sunday, January 10, the Maine CDC says 54,557 people have received the coronavirus vaccine in Maine. (WABI)

48,937 people have received their first dose, while 5,620 have received their second dose.

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m.

