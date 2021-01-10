Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County to host online grief support groups

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An organization in Hancock County is aiming to help those grieving lost loved ones through online grief support groups.

Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County will offer these support groups free of charge to those experiencing the loss of a loved one.

The meetings will take place between January 25th and March 19th, and will all be held on Zoom.

They will collect the availabilities of those registered to determine the days and times of the groups.

Bereavement Services Coordinator Jane Cornman says the volunteers that facilitate the support groups have extensive training in grief support.

”I believe that one of the most important aspects of recovering from a loss is having a sense of community and knowing that there’s other people out there that care for you, and that’s what we offer,” says Cornman. “So, if there are people out there that are feeling isolated, hopeless, lonely, please be in touch with us. even if you think it’s not right for you, it can’t hurt to talk with me about it, and for people who don’t fit well in the groups, we also provide individual support for people. So that’s another possibility if someone is uncomfortable with a group.”

The deadline to register is Friday, January 15th.

You can find more information on their website.

