Former Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe calls for President Trump’s resignation

Maine (WMTW) - Former senator Olympia Snowe took to social media on Saturday calling on the president to resign.

President Trump should resign from office now to allow our nation to begin to heal and prepare for the transition to the Biden presidency. — Olympia Snowe (@FormerSenSnowe) January 9, 2021

She said, “President Trump should resign from office now to allow our nation to begin to heal and prepare for the transition to the Biden presidency.”

On Wednesday, Snowe called the events at the Capitol “a destructive assault on our nation’s democracy.” She says the best path forward is “for Congressional leaders to continue to find the same common ground in the months ahead.”

Today we witnessed with horror a destructive assault on our nation’s democracy. The best way to honor that democracy now is for Congressional leaders to continue to find the same common ground in the months ahead that they found tonight in condemning this unconscionable attack. — Olympia Snowe (@FormerSenSnowe) January 7, 2021

The former Republican U.S. senator served the pine tree state 1995–2013.

