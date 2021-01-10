Advertisement

Former Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe calls for President Trump’s resignation

File photo of Olympia Snowe (WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST
Maine (WMTW) - Former senator Olympia Snowe took to social media on Saturday calling on the president to resign.

She said, “President Trump should resign from office now to allow our nation to begin to heal and prepare for the transition to the Biden presidency.”

On Wednesday, Snowe called the events at the Capitol “a destructive assault on our nation’s democracy.” She says the best path forward is “for Congressional leaders to continue to find the same common ground in the months ahead.”

The former Republican U.S. senator served the pine tree state 1995–2013.

