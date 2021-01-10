Camden Snow Bowl has busy start to season despite pandemic, above normal temperatures

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -

Despite the pandemic, many ski areas across Maine are as busy as ever.

I visited the Camden Snow Bowl to see how things have gone for them.

“We’ve been pretty busy, people want to get out, they want to ski, they want activities, and they’re here,” Richelle Gagne told me, who is in her first season as Mountain Manager.

Since opening on December 26th, the parking lot has been full and lines have been long at the Camden Snow Bowl.

Above normal temperatures for this time of year haven’t stopped them from making snow, and it certainly hasn’t stopped skiers and snowboarders from hitting the lift.

“It’s been challenging weather wise, thanks to our snow makers and groomers we have some great snow right now, we have our double chair open, hopefully in another week or so we’re going to be able to open our triple, the snow makers are making it right to the top with the snow, it’s a little wet snow where the temperatures have been above normal than usual,” Gagne added.

“Right now, the conditions are really good considering the lack of snow, I’ve talked to some of the workers and they’ve been making snow nonstop and even from a couple weeks ago, there’s probably twice as much snow here as there was,” said Casey Kenniston, who is a season pass holder.

“It’s surprisingly good, I didn’t think there would be a lot of powdered snow, but there’s enough to still go on the mountain,” Tyler Cox told me, who was there snowboarding.

New health and safety guidelines the Snow Bowl has implemented due to the pandemic are something everyone is getting used to.

“We have created a line, first here as you know with social distancing, to make it easy, so that people are able to get on the lift and also safely social distance,” said Gagne.

“The lines get long sometimes, but if you come early in the morning, it’s not bad,” said Cox.

Aside from mandatory mask wearing and social distancing, the mountain’s ski lodge is closed to the public this season.

Since the Lodge is closed to the public this season, they’re asking folks to use their vehicle as a personal lodge to gear up, rest and warm up.

“I have heard no complaints about it, no one has come up to me and said, oh this is really a horrible thing to have to do,” said Holly Anderson, Assistant Manager of the Snow Bowl.

“You just got to come prepared, but once you’re here and geared up, seems like a regular year to me,” said Kenniston as he waited to get on the chair lift.

Folks at the Snow Bowl tell me despite the pandemic, they expected to be busy and hope it stays that way.

“It’s just a wonderful little hometown ski area,” Anderson stated.

“I hope to see people out here, hopefully the full mountain will be open in another week or two,” said Kenniston.

