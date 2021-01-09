UMaine Cooperative Extension sees big turnout for beekeeping classes

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever been interested in beekeeping, now is your chance to get started.

The UMaine Cooperative Extension is offering virtual beekeeping classes.

They’re for beginners as well as those who already know their way around a hive.

They say they’ve already got more than a 150 people from as far away as Alaska signed up.

”Yeah, really excited to see more folks around the northeast and all over the country, interested in creating good habitats for these honeybees,” said Jason Lilley with the UMaine Cooperative Extension.

The five-session beginners class starts on the 14th.

The intermediate class starts in February.

