Advertisement

UMaine Cooperative Extension sees big turnout for beekeeping classes

The UMaine Cooperative Extension is offering virtual beekeeping classes.
Beginning in January 2021, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host beekeeping...
Beginning in January 2021, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host beekeeping courses for beginners and those with more experience.(WAGM)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever been interested in beekeeping, now is your chance to get started.

The UMaine Cooperative Extension is offering virtual beekeeping classes.

They’re for beginners as well as those who already know their way around a hive.

They say they’ve already got more than a 150 people from as far away as Alaska signed up.

”Yeah, really excited to see more folks around the northeast and all over the country, interested in creating good habitats for these honeybees,” said Jason Lilley with the UMaine Cooperative Extension.

The five-session beginners class starts on the 14th.

The intermediate class starts in February.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 8
Maine sees deadliest day of pandemic with 41 deaths, 789 new cases
Twin City Dental vandalized by graffiti
Bangor dentistry vandalized by graffiti for third time in less than a month
Maine's earned paid leave law is now in effect.
Maine’s earned paid leave begins
Versant Power Suspicious Package
Authorities investigate suspicious package at Versant Power in Bangor
Maine CDC data for Saturday, January 9
Maine CDC reports six new coronavirus-related deaths, 617 cases

Latest News

File image
Water main break will close road for several hours in Sabattus
Doctor Kelsie Snow presenting a syringe to students as part of a practice run.
Husson University Begins Courses on COVID-19 Vaccine
Max Linn holds protest of Governor Mills pandemic response in Augusta
Maine's minimum wage increased to $12.15 on January 1st.
Some business owners say increase in minimum wage will negatively affect workers
Source: AP
Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day